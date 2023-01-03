Argenta-Oreana passes stress test against Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond 72-60

Argenta-Oreana handed Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond a tough 72-60 loss in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on January 3.
