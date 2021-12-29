 Skip to main content
Argenta-Oreana rains all over Chrisman 63-35

Argenta-Oreana painted a masterpiece of offensive basketball all over the canvas of Chrisman's defense for a 63-35 win in Illinois boys basketball on December 29.

In recent action on December 17, Argenta-Oreana faced off against Tuscola and Chrisman took on Catlin Salt Fork on December 21 at Chrisman High School. Click here for a recap

