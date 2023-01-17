 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Argenta-Oreana triumphs in strong showing over Farmer City Blue Ridge 75-55

  • 0

Argenta-Oreana dismissed Farmer City Blue Ridge by a 75-55 count for an Illinois boys basketball victory on January 17.

In recent action on January 10, Argenta-Oreana faced off against Broadlands Heritage and Farmer City Blue Ridge took on Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond on January 10 at Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond Co-Op. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

LeBron James reaches 38,000 career points

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News