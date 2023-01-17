Argenta-Oreana triumphs in strong showing over Farmer City Blue Ridge 75-55

Argenta-Oreana dismissed Farmer City Blue Ridge by a 75-55 count for an Illinois boys basketball victory on January 17.
In recent action on January 10, Argenta-Oreana faced off against Broadlands Heritage and Farmer City Blue Ridge took on Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond on January 10 at Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond Co-Op. For a full recap, click here.
