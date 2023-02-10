Armstrong stretched out and finally snapped Westville to earn a 52-36 victory in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on February 10.

In recent action on February 3, Armstrong faced off against Hoopeston . Click here for a recap. Westville took on Chrisman on February 3 at Westville High School. For more, click here.

