Yes, Armstrong looked relaxed while edging Chrisman, but no autographs please after its 65-59 victory in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

In recent action on January 27, Chrisman faced off against Georgetown-Ridge Farm . For more, click here. Armstrong took on Crete Illinois Lutheran on January 28 at Armstrong Township High School. For a full recap, click here.

