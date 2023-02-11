Arthur Christian left no doubt of its superiority in polishing off DeLand-Weldon 60-20 for an Illinois boys basketball victory on February 11.

In recent action on January 31, DeLand-Weldon faced off against Bloomington Cornerstone Christian. Arthur Christian took on Georgetown La Salette on February 4 at Georgetown Notre Dame de La Salette Boys Academy.

