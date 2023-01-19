 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Arthur Christian mows down DeLand-Weldon 46-16

  • 0

Arthur Christian's all-around dominance took the form of a rollercoaster and rolled downhill on DeLand-Weldon during a 46-16 blowout in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on January 19.

In recent action on January 11, DeLand-Weldon faced off against Champaign St. Thomas More and Arthur Christian took on Decatur Lutheran on January 13 at Decatur Lutheran. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

One pricey ticket! Man pays $2.6 million to watch Ronaldo-Messi match

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News