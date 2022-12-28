Arthur Christian mows down Yorkville Parkview Christian 59-37

Arthur Christian built a comfortable first-quarter advantage in a 59-37 win over Yorkville Parkview Christian at Yorkville Parkview Christian Academy on December 28 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
