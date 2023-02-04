Riding a wave of production, Arthur Christian surfed over Georgetown La Salette 56-44 at Georgetown Notre Dame De La Salette boys Academy on February 4 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

In recent action on January 28, Georgetown La Salette faced off against Westville . For results, click here. Arthur Christian took on Urbana University on January 27 at Urbana University Laboratory High School. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.