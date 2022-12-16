Arthur Christian wins tense tussle with Broadlands Heritage 51-45

Arthur Christian finally found a way to top Broadlands Heritage 51-45 for an Illinois boys basketball victory on December 16.
In recent action on December 1, Arthur Christian faced off against Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop and Broadlands Heritage took on Westville on December 7 at Westville High School. For more, click here.
