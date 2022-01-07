Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond edges Broadlands Heritage in tough test 51-44

Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond knocked off Broadlands Heritage 51-44 at Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond High on January 7 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
In recent action on December 29, Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond faced off against Riverton and Broadlands Heritage took on Indianapolis IMSA North on December 29 at Broadlands Heritage High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.