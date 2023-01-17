Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond outclasses Villa Grove 69-57

Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond turned in a solid effort to wrap up a 69-57 win over Villa Grove for an Illinois boys basketball victory on January 17.
In recent action on January 10, Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond faced off against Farmer City Blue Ridge and Villa Grove took on Arcola on January 10 at Villa Grove High School. Click here for a recap.
