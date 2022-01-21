Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond controlled the scoreboard and the game in a sound 59-29 victory over Broadlands Heritage in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on January 21.
In recent action on January 7, Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond faced off against Broadlands Heritage and Broadlands Heritage took on Farmer City Blue Ridge on January 14 at Broadlands Heritage High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.