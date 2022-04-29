Assistant coach Tim Martin named as new Warrensburg-Latham head boys basketball coach

WARRENSBURG — For the first time in 36 years, Warrensburg-Latham has a new boys basketball coach.

Tim Martin, who served as a boys basketball assistant coach last season, was named Warrensburg-Latham's new boys basketball head coach according to a statement from athletic director Bret Reedy on Friday.

"We are excited for (Coach Martin) to join our coaching family, and look forward to seeing him continue the great tradition that has been established at Warrensburg-Latham High School," Reedy said. "He is extremely organized, an outstanding communicator and works to build relationships with his players."

Martin, a 2006 Warrensburg-Latham graduate, is currently a physical education and health teacher at the high school.

Martin has previously coached boys basketball at various levels at Clinton, Maroa-Forsyth, Heyworth and Argenta-Oreana before returning to Warrensburg in 2021. He was an assistant to former coach Vic Binkley last season. Martin takes over a Cardinals team that was 25-8 last season and won the Macon County Tournament.

"Tim is passionate about helping his team members grow as athletes on and oﬀ the court," Reedy said. "He will have the opportunity to establish his philosophy at all levels of our basketball program."

Binkley resigned from his position on April 12, after initially refusing to resign by administrators following the season. He was named as Clinton basketball's new head coach later that week on April 14.

Binkley led the Cardinals to 15 regional titles, three sectionals, two super-sectionals and two third-place finishes at the IHSA State Tournament (2002-03, 2007-08). He is a five-time H&R Macon County Coach of the Year (2002, 2008, 2011, 2014 and 2016). In his 36 seasons at Warrensburg, he won 632 games and he has the most career victories by any high school basketball coach in Macon County history with 724 wins in 42 years of coaching.

