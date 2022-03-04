At last, Macon Meridian eaks out a seat-squirming thriller over Tuscola 82-79

Multiple extra time were the order of the day before Macon Meridian could topple Tuscola 82-79 for an Illinois boys basketball victory on March 4.
The Warriors showed they were ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 22-21 advantage over the Hawks as the first quarter ended.
Macon Meridian fought to a 28-25 half margin at Tuscola's expense.
The Warriors came from behind to grab the advantage heading to the fourth quarter over the Hawks 48-46.
Macon Meridian's kept the advantage through the second overtime period with a 12-9 scoring edge over Tuscola.
In recent action on February 25, Tuscola faced off against Arcola and Macon Meridian took on Neoga on February 25 at Macon Meridian High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
