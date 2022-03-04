At last, Macon Meridian eaks out a seat-squirming thriller over Tuscola 82-79

Multiple extra time were the order of the day before Macon Meridian could topple Tuscola 82-79 for an Illinois boys basketball victory on March 4.

The Warriors showed they were ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 22-21 advantage over the Hawks as the first quarter ended.

Macon Meridian fought to a 28-25 half margin at Tuscola's expense.

The Warriors came from behind to grab the advantage heading to the fourth quarter over the Hawks 48-46.

Macon Meridian's kept the advantage through the second overtime period with a 12-9 scoring edge over Tuscola.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.