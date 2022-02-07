At last, Taylorville eaks out a seat-squirming thriller over Lincoln 54-53

Regulation was not enough time to decide a winner here, but Taylorville finally eeked out a 54-53 victory over Lincoln at Lincoln High on February 7 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

Lincoln started on steady ground by forging a 11-8 lead over Taylorville at the end of the first quarter.

Lincoln took a 29-18 lead over Taylorville heading to the half locker room.

Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with Taylorville and Lincoln locked in a 36-36 stalemate.

Conditioning showed as Taylorville outscored Lincoln 9-8 in the final period.

