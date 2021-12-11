Athens delivers smashing punch early to dump Hillsboro 72-48

Athens painted a masterpiece of offensive basketball all over the canvas of Hillsboro's defense for a 72-48 win in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
Recently on December 3 , Athens squared up on Virden North Mac in a basketball game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
Athens' shooting moved to a 36-30 lead over Hillsboro at the half.
Athens' authority showed as it carried a 57-40 lead into the fourth quarter.
