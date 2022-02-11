 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Athens edges Pleasant Plains in snug affair 36-35

Athens upended Pleasant Plains for a narrow 36-35 victory on February 11 in Illinois boys high school basketball.

In recent action on February 5, Athens faced off against Champaign St. Thomas More and Pleasant Plains took on St Joseph-Ogden on February 5 at St Joseph-Ogden High School. For more, click here.

The Cardinals authored a promising start, taking advantage of the Warriors 15-5 at the end of the first quarter.

Pleasant Plains came from behind to grab the advantage 21-16 at half over Athens.

Athens broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 29-28 lead over Pleasant Plains.

The two squads shadow-boxed through an evenly-played 7-7 final quarter.

