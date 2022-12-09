Athens engineers impressive victory over Greenview 72-25

Athens dismissed Greenview by a 72-25 count in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
Athens opened with a 29-6 advantage over Greenview through the first quarter.
The Warriors' shooting stormed in front for a 49-11 lead over the Bulldogs at halftime.
Athens struck to a 64-18 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
There was no room for doubt as the Warriors added to their advantage with an 8-7 margin in the closing period.
