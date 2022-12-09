 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Athens engineers impressive victory over Greenview 72-25

Athens dismissed Greenview by a 72-25 count in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

Athens opened with a 29-6 advantage over Greenview through the first quarter.

The Warriors' shooting stormed in front for a 49-11 lead over the Bulldogs at halftime.

Athens struck to a 64-18 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

There was no room for doubt as the Warriors added to their advantage with an 8-7 margin in the closing period.

