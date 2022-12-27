Athens gallops past Pawnee 59-45

Riding a wave of production, Athens surfed over Pawnee 59-45 in Illinois boys basketball on December 27.
In recent action on December 21, Athens faced off against Lewistown and Pawnee took on Carlinville on December 20 at Carlinville High School. Click here for a recap
