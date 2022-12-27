 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Athens gallops past Pawnee 59-45

Riding a wave of production, Athens surfed over Pawnee 59-45 in Illinois boys basketball on December 27.

The last time Athens and Pawnee played in a 67-27 game on December 27, 2021. Click here for a recap

In recent action on December 21, Athens faced off against Lewistown and Pawnee took on Carlinville on December 20 at Carlinville High School. Click here for a recap

