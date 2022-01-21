Athens knocks off Riverton 50-47

Athens wasted no time, pushing in front and finishing in the same fashion during this 50-47 victory over Riverton in Illinois boys basketball action on January 21.

The Warriors opened a modest 24-22 gap over the Hawks at the half.

Athens darted over Riverton when the fourth quarter began 28-26.

Athens got the better of the final-quarter scoring 22-21 to finish the game in style.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.