Athens knocks off Riverton 50-47

Athens wasted no time, pushing in front and finishing in the same fashion during this 50-47 victory over Riverton in Illinois boys basketball action on January 21.

In recent action on January 11, Riverton faced off against Pleasant Plains and Athens took on Williamsville on January 13 at Williamsville High School. For a full recap, click here.

The Warriors opened a modest 24-22 gap over the Hawks at the half.

Athens darted over Riverton when the fourth quarter began 28-26.

Athens got the better of the final-quarter scoring 22-21 to finish the game in style.

