Athens outlasts Glasford Illini Bluffs 43-31

Saddled up and ready to go, Athens spurred past Glasford Illini Bluffs 43-31 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

Neither team dominated early as the two squads struggled to a 11-11 tie through the first quarter.

Athens' offense jumped to a 25-21 lead over Glasford Illini Bluffs at the half.

The Warriors' leverage showed as they carried a 35-25 lead into the fourth quarter.

