Athens outlasts Glasford Illini Bluffs 43-31

Saddled up and ready to go, Athens spurred past Glasford Illini Bluffs 43-31 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
In recent action on December 28, Athens faced off against Rockford Auburn and Glasford Illini Bluffs took on Canton on December 28 at Canton High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
Neither team dominated early as the two squads struggled to a 11-11 tie through the first quarter.
Athens' offense jumped to a 25-21 lead over Glasford Illini Bluffs at the half.
The Warriors' leverage showed as they carried a 35-25 lead into the fourth quarter.
