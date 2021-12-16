 Skip to main content
Athens overcomes New Berlin in competitive affair 37-29

It wasn't pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren't, but Athens wasn't going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 37-29 over New Berlin in Illinois boys basketball action on December 16.

In recent action on December 4, New Berlin faced off against Madison and Athens took on Hillsboro on December 11 at Athens High School. Click here for a recap

The Warriors broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 28-21 lead over the Pretzels.

There was no room for doubt as the Warriors added to their advantage with a 9-8 margin in the closing period.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation.

