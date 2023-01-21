 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Athens proves to be too much for Buffalo Tri-City 54-38

Athens turned in a solid effort to wrap up a 54-38 win over Buffalo Tri-City on January 21 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

In recent action on January 11, Athens faced off against Pawnee and Buffalo Tri-City took on Pleasant Plains on January 10 at Pleasant Plains High School. For more, click here.

