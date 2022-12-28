Athens proves to be too much for Carrollton 53-43

Athens called "game" in the waning moments of a 53-43 defeat of Carrollton in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on December 28.

Athens drew first blood by forging a 13-11 margin over Carrollton after the first quarter.

The Warriors registered a 30-27 advantage at intermission over the Hawks.

Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with Athens and Carrollton locked in a 37-37 stalemate.

The Warriors avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 16-6 stretch over the final quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.