Athens proves to be too much for Carrollton 53-43

Athens called "game" in the waning moments of a 53-43 defeat of Carrollton in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on December 28.

Athens drew first blood by forging a 13-11 margin over Carrollton after the first quarter.

The Warriors registered a 30-27 advantage at intermission over the Hawks.

Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with Athens and Carrollton locked in a 37-37 stalemate.

The Warriors avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 16-6 stretch over the final quarter.

Recently on December 21, Athens squared off with Lewistown in a basketball game. For more, click here.

