Athens proves to be too much for Delavan 49-38

Athens called "game" in the waning moments of a 49-38 defeat of Delavan in Illinois boys basketball action on January 6.
In recent action on December 29, Athens faced off against Raymond Lincolnwood and Delavan took on Warrensburg-Latham on December 29 at Warrensburg-Latham High School. Click here for a recap.
