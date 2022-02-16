Athens routs Springfield Lutheran 67-31

Athens handled Springfield Lutheran 67-31 in an impressive showing for an Illinois boys basketball victory on February 16.
In recent action on February 11, Athens faced off against Pleasant Plains and Springfield Lutheran took on Mt Olive on February 11 at Springfield Lutheran High School. For more, click here.
The Warriors opened with an 18-4 advantage over the Crusaders through the first quarter.
The Warriors' offense stormed to a 44-12 lead over the Crusaders at halftime.
Athens' dominance showed as it carried a 60-25 lead into the fourth quarter.
