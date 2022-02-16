Athens routs Springfield Lutheran 67-31

Athens handled Springfield Lutheran 67-31 in an impressive showing for an Illinois boys basketball victory on February 16.

The Warriors opened with an 18-4 advantage over the Crusaders through the first quarter.

The Warriors' offense stormed to a 44-12 lead over the Crusaders at halftime.

Athens' dominance showed as it carried a 60-25 lead into the fourth quarter.

