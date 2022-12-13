Athens severs Springfield Lutheran's hopes 56-45

Springfield Lutheran was solid, but not good enough, on Tuesday, as Athens prevailed 56-45 during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.

Springfield Lutheran authored a promising start, taking a 14-13 advantage over Athens at the end of the first quarter.

The Warriors kept a 22-21 halftime margin at the Crusaders' expense.

Athens moved to a 43-37 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Warriors put a bow on this victory with a strong fourth-quarter kick, outpointing the Crusaders 13-8 in the last stanza.

