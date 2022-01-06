Athens severs Virden North Mac's hopes 46-35

Athens dumped Virden North Mac 46-35 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on January 6.
The Panthers started on steady ground by forging a 9-8 lead over the Warriors at the end of the first quarter.
Athens' offense darted to a 21-14 lead over Virden North Mac at the half.
