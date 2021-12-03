Athens squeezes past Virden North Mac 39-34

A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and Athens nabbed it to nudge past Virden North Mac 39-34 at Athens High on December 3 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

Athens' offense jumped to an 18-14 lead over Virden North Mac at the half.

Athens' leg-up showed as it carried a 29-25 lead into the fourth quarter.

The clock was the only thing that stopped Athens, which enjoyed the upper hand in a 10-9 fourth quarter, too.

