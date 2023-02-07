Mighty close, mighty fine, Athens wore a victory shine after clipping Riverton 49-47 at Riverton High on February 7 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

Last season, Athens and Riverton faced off on January 21, 2022 at Riverton High School. For results, click here.

In recent action on January 30, Riverton faced off against Pleasant Plains . For a full recap, click here. Athens took on Williamsville on January 31 at Athens High School. Click here for a recap.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.