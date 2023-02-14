Athens swept across the scoreboard with a dizzying flurry to ambush Stanford Olympia 64-33 in Illinois boys basketball on February 14.

In recent action on February 7, Athens faced off against Riverton . Click here for a recap. Stanford Olympia took on Mason City Illini Central on February 7 at Mason City Illini Central High School. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.