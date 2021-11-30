Athens tops Havana 58-42

Riding a wave of production, Athens dunked Havana 58-42 on November 30 in Illinois boys high school basketball.
Neither team dominated early as the two squads struggled to a 25-25 tie through the first quarter.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.