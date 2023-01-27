Auburn ekes out victory against Athens 41-35

Auburn found the tipping point, and leaned on it to knock off Athens 41-35 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on January 27.
Last season, Athens and Auburn squared off with December 14, 2021 at Athens High School last season. Click here for a recap.
In recent action on January 17, Auburn faced off against Pittsfield and Athens took on Buffalo Tri-City on January 21 at Athens High School. Click here for a recap.
