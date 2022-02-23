Auburn escapes close call with Macomb 55-47

A tight-knit tilt turned in Auburn's direction just enough to squeeze past Macomb 55-47 during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.
In recent action on February 9, Macomb faced off against Canton and Auburn took on Taylorville on February 15 at Auburn High School. For a full recap, click here.
The Trojans made the first move by forging a 17-14 margin over the Bombers after the first quarter.
Auburn's offense moved to a 32-18 lead over Macomb at the half.
The third quarter gave Auburn a 41-27 lead over Macomb.
The Bombers rallied in the fourth quarter, but the Trojans skirted trouble with just enough offense to thwart all hopes.
People are also reading…
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.