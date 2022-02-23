 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Auburn escapes close call with Macomb 55-47

A tight-knit tilt turned in Auburn's direction just enough to squeeze past Macomb 55-47 during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.

In recent action on February 9, Macomb faced off against Canton and Auburn took on Taylorville on February 15 at Auburn High School. For a full recap, click here.

The Trojans made the first move by forging a 17-14 margin over the Bombers after the first quarter.

Auburn's offense moved to a 32-18 lead over Macomb at the half.

The third quarter gave Auburn a 41-27 lead over Macomb.

The Bombers rallied in the fourth quarter, but the Trojans skirted trouble with just enough offense to thwart all hopes.

