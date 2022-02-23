Auburn escapes close call with Macomb 55-47

A tight-knit tilt turned in Auburn's direction just enough to squeeze past Macomb 55-47 during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.

The Trojans made the first move by forging a 17-14 margin over the Bombers after the first quarter.

Auburn's offense moved to a 32-18 lead over Macomb at the half.

The third quarter gave Auburn a 41-27 lead over Macomb.

The Bombers rallied in the fourth quarter, but the Trojans skirted trouble with just enough offense to thwart all hopes.

