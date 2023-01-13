Auburn loses steam in OT, falls to Pleasant Plains 48-41

Pleasant Plains required extra time, but it got the job done against Auburn in a 48-41 affair in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on January 13.
The start wasn't the problem for Auburn, as it began with a 11-3 edge over Pleasant Plains through the end of the first quarter.
The Trojans took a 17-14 lead over the Cardinals heading to the halftime locker room.
Pleasant Plains broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 29-27 lead over Auburn.
Nothing was decided in the final quarter, with the Cardinals and the Trojans locked in a 35-35 stalemate.
Pleasant Plains put a bow on this victory with a strong first overtime-period kick, outpointing Auburn 13-6 in the last stanza.
Last season, Pleasant Plains and Auburn squared off with February 8, 2022 at Auburn High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
