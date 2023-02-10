Auburn showed its poise to outlast a game Maroa-Forsyth squad for a 70-63 victory on February 10 in Illinois boys high school basketball.

Last season, Maroa-Forsyth and Auburn squared off with January 21, 2022 at Maroa-Forsyth High School last season. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on February 4, Auburn faced off against St Joseph-Ogden . For a full recap, click here. Maroa-Forsyth took on Champaign St. Thomas More on February 4 at Champaign St. Thomas More High School. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.