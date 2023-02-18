Auburn trucked Beardstown on the road to a 64-49 victory at Auburn High on Feb. 18 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

In recent action on Feb. 10, Auburn faced off against Maroa-Forsyth. Beardstown took on Havana on Feb. 10 at Havana High School.

