Auburn trips Waverly South County in tenacious tussle 40-38

Auburn weebled and wobbled, but wouldn't fall down in earning a 40-38 victory against Waverly South County in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on December 28.

Auburn opened with a 11-5 advantage over Waverly South County through the first quarter.

The Trojans fought to a 21-15 halftime margin at the Vipers' expense.

Auburn darted to a 30-22 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Trojans enjoyed a big enough lead to offset the Vipers' 16-10 advantage in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on December 21, Waverly South County faced off against Williamsville and Auburn took on Springfield Calvary on December 20 at Springfield Calvary Academy. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

