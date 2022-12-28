Auburn trips Waverly South County in tenacious tussle 40-38

Auburn weebled and wobbled, but wouldn't fall down in earning a 40-38 victory against Waverly South County in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on December 28.

Auburn opened with a 11-5 advantage over Waverly South County through the first quarter.

The Trojans fought to a 21-15 halftime margin at the Vipers' expense.

Auburn darted to a 30-22 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Trojans enjoyed a big enough lead to offset the Vipers' 16-10 advantage in the fourth quarter.

