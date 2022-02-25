Augusta Southeastern outlasts Havana 63-47

Stretched out and finally snapped, Augusta Southeastern put just enough pressure on Havana to earn a 63-47 victory on February 25 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
Recently on February 19 , Havana squared up on Greenview in a basketball game . For a full recap, click here.
The Suns moved in front of the Ducks 27-17 to begin the second quarter.
Augusta Southeastern's control showed as it carried a 44-27 lead into the fourth quarter.
