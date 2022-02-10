Bazinga: Quick lead pushes Peoria Notre Dame past Champaign Central 69-35

Peoria Notre Dame stormed to a first quarter lead and cruised to a 69-35 win over Champaign Central in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on February 10.

The first quarter gave the Irish a 42-19 lead over the Maroons.

Peoria Notre Dame's authority showed as it carried a 60-29 lead into the fourth quarter.

