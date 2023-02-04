Belleville East flexed its muscle and floored Springfield Lanphier 66-33 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on February 4.
Recently on January 28, Springfield Lanphier squared off with Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin in a basketball game. For results, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.