Bethalto Civic Memorial slips past Taylorville 83-78

Friday's outing turned into an endurance test that Bethalto Civic Memorial passed in an 83-78 victory at Taylorville's expense on January 20 in Illinois boys high school basketball.
Last season, Taylorville and Bethalto Civic Memorial faced off on January 20, 2022 at Taylorville High School. For more, click here.
Recently on January 16, Taylorville squared off with Glen Carbon Father McGivney Catholic in a basketball game. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.