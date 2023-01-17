 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bethany Okaw Valley cancels check from Toledo Cumberland 56-40

Bethany Okaw Valley knocked off Toledo Cumberland 56-40 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on January 17.

The last time Bethany Okaw Valley and Toledo Cumberland played in a 43-27 game on January 18, 2022. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on January 10, Toledo Cumberland faced off against Decatur Lutheran and Bethany Okaw Valley took on Oakland Tri-County on January 6 at Bethany Okaw Valley High School. For more, click here.

