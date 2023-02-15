It was a tough night for Argenta-Oreana which was overmatched by Bethany Okaw Valley in this 69-42 verdict.

The last time Bethany Okaw Valley and Argenta-Oreana played in a 72-43 game on February 16, 2022. For more, click here.

