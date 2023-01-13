 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Bethany Okaw Valley drums Arcola with resounding beat 54-29

  • 0

Bethany Okaw Valley unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Arcola 54-29 Friday in Illinois boys basketball action on January 13.

The last time Arcola and Bethany Okaw Valley played in a 65-57 game on February 23, 2022. For more, click here.

In recent action on January 6, Arcola faced off against Decatur Lutheran and Bethany Okaw Valley took on Oakland Tri-County on January 6 at Bethany Okaw Valley High School. For results, click here.

People are also reading…

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Tennis star Naomi Osaka expecting first child

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News