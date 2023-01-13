Bethany Okaw Valley drums Arcola with resounding beat 54-29

Bethany Okaw Valley unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Arcola 54-29 Friday in Illinois boys basketball action on January 13.
The last time Arcola and Bethany Okaw Valley played in a 65-57 game on February 23, 2022. For more, click here.
In recent action on January 6, Arcola faced off against Decatur Lutheran and Bethany Okaw Valley took on Oakland Tri-County on January 6 at Bethany Okaw Valley High School. For results, click here.
