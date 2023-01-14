Bethany Okaw Valley earns narrow win over Neoga 54-47

A tight-knit tilt turned in Bethany Okaw Valley's direction just enough to squeeze past Neoga 54-47 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on January 14.
