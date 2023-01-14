 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Bethany Okaw Valley earns narrow win over Neoga 54-47

  • 0

A tight-knit tilt turned in Bethany Okaw Valley's direction just enough to squeeze past Neoga 54-47 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on January 14.

The last time Bethany Okaw Valley and Neoga played in a 41-26 game on January 15, 2022. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on January 6, Bethany Okaw Valley faced off against Oakland Tri-County. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News