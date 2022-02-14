 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bethany Okaw Valley edges Arcola in snug affair 49-48

Bethany Okaw Valley wasted no time, pushing in front and finishing in the same fashion during this 49-48 victory over Arcola at Bethany Okaw Valley High on February 14 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

In recent action on February 8, Bethany Okaw Valley faced off against Farmer City Blue Ridge and Arcola took on Argenta-Oreana on February 8 at Argenta-Oreana High School. Click here for a recap

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation.

