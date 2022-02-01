 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bethany Okaw Valley overwhelms Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond 55-29

Bethany Okaw Valley showered the scoreboard with points to drown Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond 55-29 at Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond High on February 1 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

In recent action on January 21, Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond faced off against Broadlands Heritage and Bethany Okaw Valley took on Decatur Lutheran on January 25 at Decatur Lutheran. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

