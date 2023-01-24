 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bethany Okaw Valley passes stress test against Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop 52-41

Bethany Okaw Valley knocked off Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop 52-41 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

Last season, Bethany Okaw Valley and Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop squared off with January 4, 2022 at Bethany Okaw Valley High School last season. Click here for a recap.

In recent action on January 19, Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop faced off against Chrisman and Bethany Okaw Valley took on Toledo Cumberland on January 17 at Toledo Cumberland High School. Click here for a recap.

